Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. Amundi increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

