Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $197,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 294.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 214,686 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

