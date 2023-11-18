Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $222,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

