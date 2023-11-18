Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.