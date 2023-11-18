Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $247,000 Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 801.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AU opened at $17.01 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.