Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

ELS opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

