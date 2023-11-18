Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $319,000 Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

