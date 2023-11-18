Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $327,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,454 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

