Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.54% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

REK stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

