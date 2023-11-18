Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $258.06. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

