Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

