Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $80.59 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

