Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

ACI stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

