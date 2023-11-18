Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Natera were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Natera by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Natera by 145.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 305,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 180,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,587 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Trading Up 1.3 %

Natera stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

