Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.13% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $24.71 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

