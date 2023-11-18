Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,175 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,704 shares of company stock valued at $816,009. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

