Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 261 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.