Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $274,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $372,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $187,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,783 shares of company stock worth $1,015,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

