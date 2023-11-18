Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.