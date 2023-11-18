Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $44.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

