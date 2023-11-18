Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Down to $32.50

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $30.87. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 536,934 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

