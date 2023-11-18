Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TME. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.77.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after buying an additional 8,310,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

