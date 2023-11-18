Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON) Director Buys $99,792.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Beyond Price Performance
BYON stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.66. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Beyond Company Profile
