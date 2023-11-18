Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON) Director Buys $99,792.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BYON stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.66. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

