BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

