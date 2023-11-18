BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

