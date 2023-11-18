BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,316,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,784,000 after buying an additional 357,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

BJ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.