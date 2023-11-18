Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $56.21 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

