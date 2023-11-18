Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 911,546 shares traded.
The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 0.9 %
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
See Also
