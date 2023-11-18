Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $60.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,596 shares of company stock valued at $21,922,137. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

