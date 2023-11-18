Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,227 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

