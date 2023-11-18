BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Kathryn P. Dickson Purchases 30,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRC Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get BRC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BRC in the second quarter worth $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 100.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 111,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.