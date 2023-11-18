Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $2.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

BRFS stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

