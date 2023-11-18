Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $30,800.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30,800.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Danske downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

