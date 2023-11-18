Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) PT at $34.40

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APGE stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,129,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,261,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,461,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

