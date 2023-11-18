Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price at $248.42

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.42.
Several brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
