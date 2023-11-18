Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $47.25

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
