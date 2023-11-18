Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $37.32

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

