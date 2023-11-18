Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLAR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.44%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

