Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $12.78

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.