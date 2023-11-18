Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $12.78

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.
CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
