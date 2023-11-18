Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $127.44

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.44.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after acquiring an additional 87,036 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after buying an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

