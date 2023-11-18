Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $34.79

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.79.

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $22.26 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

