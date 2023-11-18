Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) PT at $201.38

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $197.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

