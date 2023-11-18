Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $7.19

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Redfin stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,237 shares of company stock worth $416,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 470.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 96,110 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

