Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 588.20

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.25 ($7.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.35) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDW

Insider Transactions at Redrow

Redrow Stock Performance

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,389.78). In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($61,402.43). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,389.78). Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.65. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 558.50 ($6.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.66, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Redrow Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,296.70%.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.