Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 639.44

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs bought 22,904 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £100,319.52 ($123,197.25). In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs purchased 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £100,319.52 ($123,197.25). Also, insider Sally Johnson acquired 1,964 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £11,626.88 ($14,278.37). Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

LON RTO opened at GBX 463.70 ($5.69) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.62. The firm has a market cap of £11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,864.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

