Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 639.44

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.85).
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
LON RTO opened at GBX 463.70 ($5.69) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 530.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.62. The firm has a market cap of £11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,864.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.