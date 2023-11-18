Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $42.10

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of SM opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

