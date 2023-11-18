Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $997.54

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $997.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $957.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $869.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

