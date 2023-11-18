Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $10,118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

