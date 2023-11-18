Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.