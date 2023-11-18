Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
BVRDF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $28.46.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.