Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

